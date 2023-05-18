Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,794 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.