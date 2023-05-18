Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 467 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

