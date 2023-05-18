Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 875 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of Avid Technology worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

