City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 840 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,083. City Holding has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in City by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 624,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in City by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

