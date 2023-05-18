CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1159 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Shares of CKISY stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

