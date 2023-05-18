CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1159 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of CKISY stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Read More

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.