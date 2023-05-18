CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1159 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.
CK Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of CKISY stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. CK Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.
About CK Infrastructure
