Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Clarus Stock Performance

Clarus stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

