ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

