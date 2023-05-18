CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.71

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.71 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.25). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.27), with a volume of 156,359 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.03. The company has a market capitalization of £508.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.40 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($381.06). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($381.06). Also, insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £298.48 ($373.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 464 shares of company stock worth $90,028. Company insiders own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

