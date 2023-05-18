CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNA. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNA opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

