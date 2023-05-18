CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after purchasing an additional 761,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

