Colliers International Group Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

CIGI stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

