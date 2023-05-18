Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Columbia Banking System worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 152,210 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COLB opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

