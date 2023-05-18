Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells $564,310.08 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 370,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

