Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 3.3 %

CMCO stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

