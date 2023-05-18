Commerce Bank Acquires 277,649 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,649 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $49,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.52. 1,479,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,013. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

