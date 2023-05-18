Commerce Bank Buys 4,382 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $513,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.97 and its 200-day moving average is $502.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.