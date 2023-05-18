Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $55,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 661,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,575. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

