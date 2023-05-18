Commerce Bank Has $39.57 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $39,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.17. 292,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,731. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

