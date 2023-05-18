Commerce Bank Has $42.31 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,560,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,641. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

