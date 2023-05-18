Commerce Bank Has $95.86 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $95,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 2,459,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

