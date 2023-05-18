Commerce Bank Purchases 3,145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $114,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.21. 553,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,865. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

