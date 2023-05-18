Commerce Bank Sells 3,229 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BLK traded up $11.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $661.84. 528,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,615. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

