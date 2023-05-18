Commerce Bank Sells 4,209 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $98,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.4% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,383,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

