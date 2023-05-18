CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 729050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $4,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

