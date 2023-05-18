CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 729050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.
CommScope Trading Up 3.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85.
In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $4,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
