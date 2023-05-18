Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.14

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 507951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

