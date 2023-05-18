Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 1.0 %

CODYY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.