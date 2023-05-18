Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 1.0 %
CODYY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.46.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.