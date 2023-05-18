Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 316,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 139,440 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $841.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Stories

