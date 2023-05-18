Compass Point Lowers Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $34.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Insider Activity

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,158.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.