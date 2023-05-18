CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

CMPO opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $573.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.85.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

