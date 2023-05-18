Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
CRK opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.
Comstock Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
