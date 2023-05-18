Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

CRK opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.