Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $48.48 million and approximately $542,319.55 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

