Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 15.4%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 116,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 65,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.