Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 4.7%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.56. 342,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 963,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conduent by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Conduent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

