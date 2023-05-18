Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Confluent by 23.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Confluent by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $22,235,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

