Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $867.18 million and $168.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,360.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00343145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00553829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00430765 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,621,758 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,375,262.4908442 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31074579 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $269,332,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

