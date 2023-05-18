ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $124.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.10. 1,596,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

