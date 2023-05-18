Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

