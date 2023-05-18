Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 937.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.