Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,950.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2,950.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Constellation Software Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,944.40. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,138.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,874.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,711.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software



Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

