Contrasting Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 198.18%. Seagen has a consensus price target of $190.47, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Seagen.

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $6.36 million 74.83 -$148.84 million ($1.39) -1.98 Seagen $2.06 billion 17.71 -$610.31 million ($3.49) -55.63

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -64.42% -39.68% Seagen -31.55% -23.00% -17.93%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Seagen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

