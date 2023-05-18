Contrasting Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ebang International has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 0.88 -$43.89 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $9.08 billion 2.22 $2.91 billion $1.11 7.26

Analyst Recommendations

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ebang International and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $6.46, indicating a potential downside of 19.85%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Ebang International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 30.96% 26.77% 15.96%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

