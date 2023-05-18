Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.60

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $9.96. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 91,570 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $649.34 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 140.91% and a negative net margin of 10.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,104.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.