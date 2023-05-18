Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Down 4.3%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 9,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 88,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.37 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

