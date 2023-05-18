Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CORT stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

