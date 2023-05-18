Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 156.5% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

