Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $77,263.20 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,199. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

