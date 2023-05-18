Coty (COTY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2023 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $12.00.

5/10/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00.

5/2/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00.

4/20/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 770,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,021. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,620,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 424,704 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coty by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

