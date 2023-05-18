Counos Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.03 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00339027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.