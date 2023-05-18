Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 10,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 1,930,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,279. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,412,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coursera

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

