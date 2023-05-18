Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COYA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

