Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coya Therapeutics (COYA)
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.